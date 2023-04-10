Close
Operation Launched To Eliminate Criminals In Katcha Area: IGP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Operation launched to eliminate criminals in Katcha area: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Punjab Police under the leadership of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has commenced an operation to clean up dangerous criminal gangs and criminals from the Rahim Yar Khan Katcha area.

On  first day of the operation, police teams have arrested dacoits and destroyed several ambush sites, the dacoits attacked the convoy of IG Punjab and opened fire on the police team, during which the gunman head constable of RPO Bahawalpur was injured in the exchange of fire.

He has been shifted to Lahore for better care after first medical aid.   In the exchange of fire, one dacoit was killed while six others have been arrested.

According to the details, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar himself reached the Katcha area in Rahim Yar Khan and personally supervised the police grand operation in the Kacha area. The IG Punjab said that he was leading operation started on the orders of the National Security Council, adding that the operation has been started with the cooperation of all the law enforcement agencies while 2,000 soldiers have been sent from Punjab for the operation.

Whereas, a total of 11,000 police jawans were participating in the operation, he added.

IG Police Punjab  Dr. Usman Anwar, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Saeed Babar and DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal while talking to media representatives at DPO Office Raheem Yar Khan said that all the political and military leadership were on same page for this operation.

However, this heat map has been prepared for operation in which the criminals and anti-state elements who used various tactics to achieve their nefarious purposes in Katcha area and were also involved in terrorist activities would be completely eradicated.

He maintained that even after the completion of this operation, the police would remain present in these areas for the writ of the government & rule of law and all the ways of the criminal elements would disappear, he asserted.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police outposts of Katcha area have been fully restored while advancement was being made to clear the interior areas. He said that intelligence-based operations were going on earlier, while today the operation was launched to clear the interior areas.

The  IG Punjab said that Sindh Police was also starting operations in their areas.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the rule of law and writ of the state would be restored by completely eradicating the hideouts of criminals from the Katcha area.

The IG Punjab said that the enthusiasm and morale of the police jawans was very high and anti-social elements would be eliminated permanently, he maintained. He said that modern weapons and armored vehicles would also be used in the operation and the criminals would be completely wiped out by bringing the operation to its logical conclusion, he asserted.

Apart from this, IG Punjab declared the recovery of two children in Khanpur as a manifestation of the police's outstanding skills and professionalism and announced to give a cash reward of 1.2 million rupees and certificates of appreciation to DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal and the team.  IG Punjab also announced to select  DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal for the medal for adopting an effective strategy to eliminate criminal elements in Katcha areas and maintaining exemplary peace continuity in the district.

