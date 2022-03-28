Operation on cards against Lyari gangs

Top brass of the Sindh police are considering launching an operation against the gangsters in the Lyari area, officials said on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Top brass of the Sindh police are considering launching an operation against the gangsters in the Lyari area, officials said on Sunday.

The planning to launch police action in the crime hot-bed of Lyari follows gangland vendetta killings of sacked inspector Chand Khan Niazi and inspector Javed Baloch involved in gangland warlord Arshad Pappu's murder officials said talking to The Express Tribune.

These men were, as per police investigations, responsible for delivering Papu, his brother Yasi Arafat, and confidante Shera Pathan to the rival gangsters who brutally killed the three.

The official said that currently Ghazi Khan heads Arshad Pappu's gang while other important gangsters include Mullah Arif, Jahangira, Asif, Maqbool, Mama Yaqub, Asad, Shakir Shikari and Azan Inayat. He said that police will also take action against the cops who facilitated the gangsters' activities.

It has also been decided to change the SHOs and DSPs of Baghdadi, Kalri, Chakiwara, Kalakot and Napier police stations of Layari. A list of activists of both groups was being prepared, the police official added. After the targeted killing of Niazi and Baloch, it was evident that criminal gangs were reorganising in the gangsters stronghold cleared by Rangers few years ago.

Police have subsequently decided to launch a fullscale operation against Uzair Baloch and Arshad Pappu groups, an official confided. The official said that experienced officers would conduct the operation. Moreover, officials will seek help from retired cops who took part in Lyari Operation of 2013.

Like before, Sindh Rangers will assist in the operation against croganised criminal gangs in Lyari, Jahanabad, Golimar and Malir. Police have activated their networks of informers in Lyari's most sensitive precincts including Kalakot, Baghdadi, and Chakiwara.