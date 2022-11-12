Operation started against spurious fertilizers, pesticides

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Tariq Mehmood here on Saturday said a grand operation had been launched against sale of spurious fertilizers and pesticides.

During a meeting, he directed officers of the agriculture department to devise a comprehensive strategy for take strict action against dealers of spurious fertilizers and pesticides as they were playing havoc with the farming sector.

He said that the government had also already introduced a complaint management system to check sale of spurious fertilizers and pesticides. Therefore, farmers should be apprised about this system so that they could get their complaints lodged easily.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed the meeting and said that there were total 1,147 fertilizer dealers across the division. He said teams of the agriculture department took action against illegal hoarding and profiteering and sealed 56 shops after imposing a fine of Rs10 million besides recovering 88,709 bags of fertilizers and getting 125 cases registered against hoarders and profiteers.

Similarly, 12 pesticide dealers were also booked as samples of their shops were provedunfit for crops, he added.