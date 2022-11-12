UrduPoint.com

Operation Started Against Spurious Fertilizers, Pesticides

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Operation started against spurious fertilizers, pesticides

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Commissioner Coordination (ACC) Tariq Mehmood here on Saturday said a grand operation had been launched against sale of spurious fertilizers and pesticides.

During a meeting, he directed officers of the agriculture department to devise a comprehensive strategy for take strict action against dealers of spurious fertilizers and pesticides as they were playing havoc with the farming sector.

He said that the government had also already introduced a complaint management system to check sale of spurious fertilizers and pesticides. Therefore, farmers should be apprised about this system so that they could get their complaints lodged easily.

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed briefed the meeting and said that there were total 1,147 fertilizer dealers across the division. He said teams of the agriculture department took action against illegal hoarding and profiteering and sealed 56 shops after imposing a fine of Rs10 million besides recovering 88,709 bags of fertilizers and getting 125 cases registered against hoarders and profiteers.

Similarly, 12 pesticide dealers were also booked as samples of their shops were provedunfit for crops, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Fine Sale Government Million

Recent Stories

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

Bipasha, Karan welcome first baby-girl child

1 hour ago
 Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide i ..

Powerplay important as Pakistan, England collide in T20 World Cup final

2 hours ago
 Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divor ..

Sania, Shoaib to resolve legal issues before divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

3 hours ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.