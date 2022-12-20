Operation Successfully Underway At CTD Bannu Office: ISPR
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:08 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday said the Army Operation was successfully underway at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office Bannu.
In a news release here received, the ISPR informed that the operation was going to be completed soon whereas further details were to follow.