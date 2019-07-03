Operation "Swift Retort" Is A Testimony To Our Preparedness, Professionalism: Air Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday said that the Operation Swift Retort is a testimony to our preparedness and professionalism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday said that the Operation Swift Retort is a testimony to our preparedness and professionalism.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest at the graduation ceremony of Air War Course No-32 here at Air War College.

The Air Chief said, "As senior military professionals, you must be aware of the contemporary geopolitical and strategic environments since it would not only have a deep influence on the overall security calculus, but their sound understanding would also facilitate better preparedness and timely response to emerging threats." Emphasizing the significance of synergy among sister services, he said that an important lesson, which we derived from this Operation is that despite single service application, support from sister services is essential to the success of the mission.

The Air Chief hoped that the course would mark the beginning of a new era of relationship, where our already existing friendly and brotherly ties would be further strengthened to create even greater mutual goodwill and alliance.

The Air Chief also commended the faculty for their tireless efforts in dispensing the quality training and guidance to future military commanders.

PAF Air War College is a premier institution of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of higher Command and Staff appointments.

The officers from tri-services of Pakistan along with the officers from sixteen allied countries including Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Zimbabwe were graduated in the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by various high rank Civil Military Officers and diplomats from various allied countries.