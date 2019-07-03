UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operation "Swift Retort" Is A Testimony To Our Preparedness, Professionalism: Air Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:05 PM

Operation

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday said that the Operation Swift Retort is a testimony to our preparedness and professionalism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Wednesday said that the Operation Swift Retort is a testimony to our preparedness and professionalism.

This he said while addressing as a chief guest at the graduation ceremony of Air War Course No-32 here at Air War College.

The Air Chief said, "As senior military professionals, you must be aware of the contemporary geopolitical and strategic environments since it would not only have a deep influence on the overall security calculus, but their sound understanding would also facilitate better preparedness and timely response to emerging threats." Emphasizing the significance of synergy among sister services, he said that an important lesson, which we derived from this Operation is that despite single service application, support from sister services is essential to the success of the mission.

The Air Chief hoped that the course would mark the beginning of a new era of relationship, where our already existing friendly and brotherly ties would be further strengthened to create even greater mutual goodwill and alliance.

The Air Chief also commended the faculty for their tireless efforts in dispensing the quality training and guidance to future military commanders.

PAF Air War College is a premier institution of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of higher Command and Staff appointments.

The officers from tri-services of Pakistan along with the officers from sixteen allied countries including Bangladesh, Bahrain, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Oman, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Zimbabwe were graduated in the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by various high rank Civil Military Officers and diplomats from various allied countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Iran Sri Lanka China Egypt Iraq UAE Oman Alliance Indonesia Bahrain South Africa Zimbabwe Saudi Arabia Libya Malaysia From

Recent Stories

2nd France-DEWA Business Forum held in Dubai

25 minutes ago

OIC Expresses Concern over rising Hate Speech in S ..

30 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

4 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 99 murder and narcotics ca ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

5 minutes ago

Committee stresses upon financial model viable for ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.