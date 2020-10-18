UrduPoint.com
Operation Theater, Lab Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :District Health Authority sealed the operation theater and lab of Rachna Hospital on charge of violating health rules and regulations.

A spokesman of health department said here on Sunday that a case had also been registered against two persons for resisting to the health officer.

Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) Dr Ata-ul-Muenum along with his team checked the operation theater and lab of Rachna Hospital on Satiana Road.

They found that qualified doctor was not present in the hospital while instruments were also unhygienic.

Similarly, the lab was operational without a pathologist and the reports providedto the patients were not having signature of any pathologist.

More Stories From Pakistan

