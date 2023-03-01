UrduPoint.com

Operation Theater Starts Functioning In CHQ

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Operation theater starts functioning in CHQ

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of Secretary Health Balochistan Saleh Mohammad Nasir, the newly established operation theater, in Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Unit-1 of Civil Hospital Quetta (CHQ), started functioning on Wednesday.

According to health spokesman, seven successful surgeries were performed on Wednesday under the leadership of Professor Muhammad Siddiq Baloch, the head of Department of Diseases and ENT.

The administration of Civil Hospital Quetta has provided the required medical staff and other facilities for the ENT ward.

The spokesman said that providing quality health facilities was the provincial government's top priority, and "we all have to work with the spirit of serving humanity by making better use of the available resources."

