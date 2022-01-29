Operation theatre assistant suspended

District health authorities have suspended operation theatre assistant and put the service of MO, incharge nurses Tehsil headquarters hospital Daska to secretary primary and secondary health Punjab for violating code of conduct

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :District health authorities have suspended operation theatre assistant and put the service of MO, incharge nurses Tehsil headquarters hospital Daska to secretary primary and secondary health Punjab for violating code of conduct.

According to District Information Office (DIO), Operation Theater Assistant Asim Asghar was suspended while the service of Medical Officer Dr Hibba, In-charge Nurses Tayyaba Saleem and Dina Kanwal were put to Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab.

It may be mentioned that the Punjab government took notice of violating code of conductregarding operations after a video leak of the operation theater of THQ Hospital a day ago.

After a detailed inquiry, disciplinary action was taken against those responsible.