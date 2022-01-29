UrduPoint.com

Operation Theatre Assistant Suspended

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Operation theatre assistant suspended

District health authorities have suspended operation theatre assistant and put the service of MO, incharge nurses Tehsil headquarters hospital Daska to secretary primary and secondary health Punjab for violating code of conduct

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :District health authorities have suspended operation theatre assistant and put the service of MO, incharge nurses Tehsil headquarters hospital Daska to secretary primary and secondary health Punjab for violating code of conduct.

According to District Information Office (DIO), Operation Theater Assistant Asim Asghar was suspended while the service of Medical Officer Dr Hibba, In-charge Nurses Tayyaba Saleem and Dina Kanwal were put to Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab.

It may be mentioned that the Punjab government took notice of violating code of conductregarding operations after a video leak of the operation theater of THQ Hospital a day ago.

After a detailed inquiry, disciplinary action was taken against those responsible.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Daska Dina May

Recent Stories

Rod Laver, Kylie Minogue lead tributes to 'complet ..

Rod Laver, Kylie Minogue lead tributes to 'complete player' Barty

3 minutes ago
 Another Senate defeat a lesson for opposition:Buzd ..

Another Senate defeat a lesson for opposition:Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister to Meet With Ukrainian Presi ..

Polish Prime Minister to Meet With Ukrainian President, Prime Minister in Kiev o ..

3 minutes ago
 Minister directs timely completion of 19 irrigatio ..

Minister directs timely completion of 19 irrigation projects

3 minutes ago
 Bhitai Arts Council to organize Jashan-e-Latif on ..

Bhitai Arts Council to organize Jashan-e-Latif on 3 Feb

3 minutes ago
 Haleem lambasts Sindh police as convicted outlaws ..

Haleem lambasts Sindh police as convicted outlaws getting undue favors

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>