Operation To Be Conducted Against Net Cafes: Police

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has issued directions to conduct operation against net cafes violating law.

After operation, if any such a net cafe was noticed to be functional in any jurisdiction the SHO of the concerned area would face strict departmental action, he said.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the police officers in his camp office on Sunday.

Net cafes operating till late night develop into hot spots for criminal elements, the CPO said adding, those involved in robberies prefer these places to plan their activities.

