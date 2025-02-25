Open Menu

Operation To Be Launched Against Dacoits In Riverine Areas: DIG

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Operation to be launched against dacoits in riverine areas: DIG

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector Genera (DIG), Larkana, Nasir Aftab Phatan on Tuesday said special operation would be launched soon against dacoits in riverine areas of Kashmore and Ghotki to maintain law and order situation.

He said this during his visits to Police Station, A/section in Tehsil, Thul.

The DIG said modern weapons, machineries and other advanced technologies would be applied in the operation, adding criminal records had been completed in that regard.

SSP, Jacobabad, Captain (R) Saddam Hussain Khaskahili, SSP Kashmore , Zubair Nazir and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

APP/ank/378

