Open Menu

Operation To Continue Till Complete Eradication Of Terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 11:31 PM

Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Intelligence based operation will continue till complete eradication of terrorism from this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Intelligence based operation will continue till complete eradication of terrorism from this country. Pakistan Security Forces have given a lot of sacrifices in fighting war on terror, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the dialogue process should continue for resolving political issues.

Commenting on demands of the PTI, he said the workers of PTI are facing jail on violation of country’s law and the court could decide the cases of the prisoners on the basis of evidence. To a question about charter of economy, he said, it is the responsibility of all the political parties including Opposition to support the government for CoE so that goals set for “Oraan Pakistan” program could be achieved in a befitting manner.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Jail Rana SanaUllah TV All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled hous ..

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

58 seconds ago
 Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

2 minutes ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of ..

Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

17 minutes ago
 Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

2 minutes ago
 Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test ..

Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

1 minute ago
 Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cult ..

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

1 minute ago
Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top ag ..

Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': ..

Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister

1 minute ago
 Operation to continue till complete eradication of ..

Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* G ..

Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to educatio ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by la ..

Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha H ..

47 minutes ago
 Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals on ..

Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan