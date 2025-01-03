Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Intelligence based operation will continue till complete eradication of terrorism from this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Intelligence based operation will continue till complete eradication of terrorism from this country. Pakistan Security Forces have given a lot of sacrifices in fighting war on terror, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the dialogue process should continue for resolving political issues.

Commenting on demands of the PTI, he said the workers of PTI are facing jail on violation of country’s law and the court could decide the cases of the prisoners on the basis of evidence. To a question about charter of economy, he said, it is the responsibility of all the political parties including Opposition to support the government for CoE so that goals set for “Oraan Pakistan” program could be achieved in a befitting manner.