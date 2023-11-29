Open Menu

Operation To Ensure Implementation Of One-dish Accelerated

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The district administration has accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure the implementation of one-dish across the district.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, 1125 marriage halls and marquees were checked across the district during November while violation of the Marriage Act 2016 was found at 81 places.

He informed that a fine amounting to over Rs 4 million was imposed on the rules violators while FIRs were also lodged against two marriage halls and marquee owners. Ten wedding halls and marquees were also sealed during the operations.

The DC said that the implementation of the Marriage Act 2016 was being ensured, adding that the implementation of the Marriage Act 2016 is essential to promote equality policy.

Marriage halls and marquees were being checked in all tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi city, he added.

