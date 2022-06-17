The anti encroachment operation to recover land of the Edhi Foundation's hospital in Makrani Para was suspended once again here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The anti encroachment operation to recover land of the Edhi Foundation's hospital in Makrani Para was suspended once again here on Friday.

The spokesman Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) informed that on the court's order, a team of the HMC's Anti Encroachment Cell, accompanied by the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Lala Iqbal and a police contingent, started operation in the area.

However, he added, a large crowd of the local residents, who were occupying land of the foundation, surrounded the staff and the police.

He said the AC Latifabad later held negotiations with the local people who assured that they would vacate the place if they were given time.

The operation was suspended to an indefinite time after the negotiations.