Operation To Remove Animals From Urban Areas Re-launched In Faisalabad

Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:09 PM

Operation to remove animals from urban areas re-launched in Faisalabad

Metropolitan Corporation has re-launched operation to remove animals from urban areas on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation has re-launched operation to remove animals from urban areas on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted at Saifabad, Jhang Road and Naimat Colony which was supervised by MRO Asif Qureshi and Rana Dastgeer.

According to MRO Rana Dastgir, 65 animals were shifted to outside of urban areas during the operation.

He said the operation would continue without any discrimination; however he appealed to the citizens to shift their animals outside the city voluntarily, otherwise legal action would be taken them.

