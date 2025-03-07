Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

On the orders of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Friday led an operation in Kachho to recover 8-year-old Syed Abid Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the orders of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Friday led an operation in Kachho to recover 8-year-old Syed Abid Shah. The operation, which entered its third day, involved a heavy police contingent, APC chains, armored vehicles, and modern machinery.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan personally led the operation from the front line, demonstrating his commitment to recovering the child. The police have also set up checkpoints on all exit routes from Kachho and deployed additional police personnel. Moreover, drone cameras are being used to monitor the suspects' hideouts from the air.

The operation has resulted in the destruction of several dacoits' hideouts, and the police are confident that they will recover the child soon. The Sukkur police are working tirelessly to ensure the safe recovery of Syed Abid Shah.