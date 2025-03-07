Open Menu

Operation To Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2025 | 07:08 PM

Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

On the orders of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Friday led an operation in Kachho to recover 8-year-old Syed Abid Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) On the orders of DIG Sukkur Captain (retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan on Friday led an operation in Kachho to recover 8-year-old Syed Abid Shah. The operation, which entered its third day, involved a heavy police contingent, APC chains, armored vehicles, and modern machinery.

SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan personally led the operation from the front line, demonstrating his commitment to recovering the child. The police have also set up checkpoints on all exit routes from Kachho and deployed additional police personnel. Moreover, drone cameras are being used to monitor the suspects' hideouts from the air.

The operation has resulted in the destruction of several dacoits' hideouts, and the police are confident that they will recover the child soon. The Sukkur police are working tirelessly to ensure the safe recovery of Syed Abid Shah.

Recent Stories

Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

Operation to Rescue Syed Abid Shah Continues

2 minutes ago
 Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony

Shazia Rizwan visits Model Colony

2 minutes ago
 Health Emergency Response Committee meets

Health Emergency Response Committee meets

2 minutes ago
 PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Fris ..

PSX holds Gong Ceremony for listing of Barkat Frisian Agro Limited

2 minutes ago
 Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP

Two More Mpox Cases reported in KP

2 minutes ago
 Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

13 minutes ago
Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over a ..

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior

31 minutes ago
 SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes aft ..

SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff

46 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

15 minutes ago
 CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder ..

CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects

15 minutes ago
 IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

1 hour ago
 S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan