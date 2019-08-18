Operation to shift animal pens from Aug 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The district administration will launch an operation from August 19 for shifting animal pens to outside the limits of Municipal Corporation Faisalabad.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sardar Naseer has warned the people to shift their animals outside the city voluntarily, otherwise, their animals would be impounded by the administration during the operation.