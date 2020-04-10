Operation to wipe out power theft underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on Friday carried out search operation against power theft in its northern circle.

According to LESCO sources here, the operation was conducted under the supervision of SE Itrat Hussain,by SDO Sandah Irfan Ali SDO Ali Park Siraj uddin, his team and divisional task force.

During the operation, 12 persons were found involved in stealing electricity from direct supply, four had tempered meters, while one had stopped the meter.

Illegal power connections were disconnected whereas applications were submitted in relevant police stationsfor registration of FIRs .

Sources further said that LESCO operation against power thieves would continue. It is pertinent to mention here that operation was carried out in areas near Sagian road, in Peeran Colony, Kashmir Town, Rana Town etc.