Operation Underway To Douse Fire On Margalla Hills: DC
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) An operation to extinguish a fire on Margalla Hills is currently underway after the blaze reignited on Friday.
Speaking to a private news channel, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the district administration, CDA officials, and the Pakistan Navy were actively engaged in efforts to control the fire.
The DC was confident that the fire would be controlled soon, despite challenges posed by strong winds and hot weather.
Meanwhile, the CDA spokesperson said that the Director General of Environment was overseeing the operation under the guidance of the authority’s Chairman.
He said that over 80 firefighters were involved in the operation, with additional teams dispatched to expedite the fire extinguishing efforts.
The operation also includes multiple fire brigade vehicles and a Pakistan Navy helicopter, which is assisting in dousing the flames from the air.
Joint teams from the District Administration, CDA, and Pakistan Navy are present at the scene, working collaboratively to bring the fire under control.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emerging vocal talents captivate audience in electrifying music competition at PAC5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army boosts girls' education in NW5 minutes ago
-
IHRA emphasizes sun safety amid rising temperatures5 minutes ago
-
PAF, Navy supporting civic agencies along IWMB to extinguish inferno at Margalla Hills: Romina5 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty of AJK university show solidarity with Pakistan Army5 minutes ago
-
Wana police bust gang of electricity transformers thieves15 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra enforces construction, excavation ban in Kaghan Valley15 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up25 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 18 illegal LPG filling points sealed during crackdown, 03 held25 minutes ago
-
RPO visits police school35 minutes ago
-
Five injured in roof collapse35 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 16 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme45 minutes ago