Operation Underway To Douse Fire On Margalla Hills: DC

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) An operation to extinguish a fire on Margalla Hills is currently underway after the blaze reignited on Friday.

Speaking to a private news channel, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon said that the district administration, CDA officials, and the Pakistan Navy were actively engaged in efforts to control the fire.

The DC was confident that the fire would be controlled soon, despite challenges posed by strong winds and hot weather.

Meanwhile, the CDA spokesperson said that the Director General of Environment was overseeing the operation under the guidance of the authority’s Chairman.

He said that over 80 firefighters were involved in the operation, with additional teams dispatched to expedite the fire extinguishing efforts.

The operation also includes multiple fire brigade vehicles and a Pakistan Navy helicopter, which is assisting in dousing the flames from the air.

Joint teams from the District Administration, CDA, and Pakistan Navy are present at the scene, working collaboratively to bring the fire under control.

