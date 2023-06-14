Operation underway to recover Pirya Kumari: SSP Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik has said that operation was underway to recover 7-year-girl Pirya Kumari, missing since August 18, 2021 from Sangrar area, when she was running a 'Sabeel' on Ashura in Sukkur.

During a press conference on Wednesday, while responding to a question about the kidnapping of a Pirya Kumari, he said that Priya Kumari's family did not cooperate. He said that as soon as Priya Kumari's relatives were detained, they were asked to free them.

He said that mobile phones were off due to 10 Muharram, when the Pirya Kumari kidnapping incident happened.

He said that operations were carried out in Sindh and Balochistan for the recovery of Pirya Kumari, while operation is also being carried out in Punjab, and 300 suspects detained to recover Priya Kumari.