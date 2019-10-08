Operation Wing police busted 50 criminal gangs in Sept

Lahore Police Operation Wing busted 50 criminal gangs, arrested their 111 members and recovered Rs 6.144 million from them during September 2019

During the operation against illegal weapons, the police arrested 278 criminals and recovered 15 rifles, two Kalashnikovs, 13 guns, 240 revolvers and pistols and thousands of bullets from them. Police also recovered 1.450-kg heroin, 162-kg charas, 4.420-kg opium and 28,898 bottles of liquor from the accused. An amount of Rs 688,000 was recovered from 264 accused during crackdown on gamblers. The police also arrested 103 criminals during its action against brothels' in the city.

During campaign against proclaimed offenders, police arrested 203 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour, fraud and other crimes. It also arrested 269 court absconders.

As many as 999 criminals were arrested over violation of ban on wheelie, kite-flying, firing into the air, begging, overcharging and loudspeaker acts.

Lahore Police also arrested 394 drug-peddlers for selling drugs near educational institutions.

Accordingly, City Division Police registered 87, Cantt Division 78, Civil Lines Division 30, Sadar Division 100, Iqbal Town Division 39 where as Model Town Division Police registered 47 FIRs during their crackdown. Police also recovered 113.782-kg charas, 62.5grm Ice, 572grm heroin, 580grm opium, more than 9kg bhang and 2609-litre liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan has said that the latest technology and all possible resources were being used along with introducing institutional reforms for prevention and control of crimes in the city.