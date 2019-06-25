Operational against dumping of waste, sewerage water in canals starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :As per the directives of Peshawar High Court, the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) in collaboration with Irrigation and Police departments, district administration and Peshawar Development Authority Tuesday initiated operation against dumping of waste and sewerage water in canals.

The joint teams have removed encroachments and solid waste around the canal in board bazaar, Tajabad, University Town, Hazar Khawani and other areas and also closed all sewerage outlets in the canals.

The joint teams expressed resolve to implemented orders of PHC in letter and spirit to make the canals clean and free from all sorts of pollutions.

To control littering and dumping of waste on roads, in streets, drains, WSSP decided to get approval for constitution of 'Municipal Police Squad' from Board of Directors, said a press release issued here.

It was said that strict legal action would be taken under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Canal and Drainage Act against those found polluting the canals.