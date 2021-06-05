UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Operational arrangements for major emergencies reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES), Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Saturday reviewed operational arrangements for major emergencies in all district of the province.

Chairing a video link meeting of District Emergency Officers (DEOs) at Emergency Services Headquarters, he discussed in detail the Standard Operating Procedures for incident command management system, fire and rescue protocols for major emergencies.

He directed all DEOs to ensure that all managerial tier of emergency response from incident commander, all squad leaders and operational staff had gone through the SOPs of the Incident Command Management System.

He further directed all DEOs to ensure that first incident management mock exercise using all resources would be conducted within a week by each district at an appropriate site for sectorization and implementation of the Incident Command Management System. All DEOs and senior officers from Rescue Headquarters and academy attended the meeting.

The DG Rescue Punjab said the exercise was also important to check major emergencies and flood preparedness status at the district level. He further said all DEOs were responsible to maintain uniform standards of this Emergency Service all across the province.

The number of corona emergencies have significantly decreased but ensured that rescuers should deal with corona emergencies as per guidelines issued by Rescue headquarters.

All staff must wear the mask and keep social distance to reduce the spread of corona.

The DG Rescue Punjab also emphasized on Out Boat Motor, an engine to operate Rescue Boats play a vital role in rescue operation during floods. He directed keep operational all boat engines and ensure Rescuers should be prepared for flood management and all tools & equipment should be properly checked," he said.

Dr Rizwan emphasized to ensure uniform standards of the service and smooth services delivery without any discrimination in all district of Punjab. He said the DEO should start grading of rescue stations, vehicles and staff and acknowledge the best performing Rescue Station and staff on monthly basis.

All DEOs must ensure smooth and timely emergency response and maintain emergency servicestandards as the same resources had been provided to all districts as per the size of the cityso there should be no compromise on service standards, he added.

