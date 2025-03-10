Open Menu

Operational Control Of Green Line, Orange Line Bus Services Handed Over To Sindh Government

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM

The operational control of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services has been officially handed over to the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The operational control of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services has been officially handed over to the Sindh government.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Operational Command and Control Center in Karachi's Garden area on Monday, where CEO of PIDCL, Waseem Bajwa, transferred the operational control of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services to Transport Secretary Asad Zamin.

The event was also attended by Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo, along with other senior officials of the Orange Line and Green Line BRT services.

In a statement regarding the takeover of the operational control of these services, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the transfer of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services to the Sindh government is a significant step toward further organizing the public transport network.

He reasserted the Sindh government's resolve to undertake all possible steps to enhance and maintain these bus services in order to provide the best traveling facilities to citizens.

Sharjeel Memon also said that the government is working to improve the performance of these bus services with the help of modern technology and routine maintenance.

He highlighted that an efficient and integrated urban transport system is being constructed in Karachi, with future plans to integrate the BRT lines with other public transportation systems.

