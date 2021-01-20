Operational Head of Islamabad police transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police (Operations) has been transferred on Wednesday.

According to the orders issued by Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has been transferred and assigned the new assignment as DIG (Security).

An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Afzaal Ahmed Kauser has been appointed as DIG (Operations).

It is to mention that Qazi Jamil ur Rehman was appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on January 8, who is changing his team with an objective of effective policing in the Capital.