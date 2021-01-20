UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operational Head Of Islamabad Police Transferred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Operational Head of Islamabad police transferred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police (Operations) has been transferred on Wednesday.

According to the orders issued by Chief Commissioner Office Islamabad, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has been transferred and assigned the new assignment as DIG (Security).

An officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) Afzaal Ahmed Kauser has been appointed as DIG (Operations).

It is to mention that Qazi Jamil ur Rehman was appointed as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on January 8, who is changing his team with an objective of effective policing in the Capital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police January

Recent Stories

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

1 minute ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

16 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

31 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

31 minutes ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches rehabilitation projec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.