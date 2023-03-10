Operational hours of Metro bus increased

On the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the operational hours for metro bus service have been increased to further facilitate the commuters as it would start its operations at 6 a.m

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :On the directions of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the operational hours for metro bus service have been increased to further facilitate the commuters as it would start its operations at 6 a.m.

CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office to review matters pertaining to Punjab Masstransit Authority at his office on Friday.

The CM noted that this would help thousands of labourers to reach their destination in time, adding that the step has been taken to facilitate them as the previous starting time was 6.30 a.m which has been revised by the caretaker cabinet.

The meeting was also apprised about the implementation of the decision. Chief Secretary, chairman P&D, secretary finance, secretary transport and others attended the meeting.