Operationalization of Gwadar Airport likely by December: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday informed the National Assembly that the New Gwadar International Airport project has substantially completed, and its operationalization is expected by December after formal handovers and trials.

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, he said the New General Aviation Aerodrome near Muridke was substantially completed and would be operational by next month. It was anticipated that general aviation organizations and flying schools would be relocated to the new aerodrome within three to four months, he said.

Replying to another question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said before the operationalization of Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), Cabinet Secretariat Aviation Division vide letter No 6-12/84- P&D dated 3rd February, 2017 has forwarded a copy of Prime Minister’s Office Islamabad letter No. 378/ M/SPM/2017 dated 1st February, 2017 where in it has been directed PCAA to carry out a consultative exercise and initiate a summary for the Cabinet proposing possible Names that can be given to the New IIAP Islamabad

Accordingly, the PCAA has forwarded the summary to Aviation Division vide letter of even number dated 9th February, 2017 wherein the name of Liaquat Ali Khan International Airport was among the names which were proposed to be named for the airport, Liaquat Ali Khan International Airport, Fatima Jinnah International Airport, Abdul Sattar Edhi International Airport, Dr. A.Q Khan International Airport, Dr Abdus Salam International Airport, Sardar Abd ur Rab Nishtar International Airport, Baba Bulleh Shah International Airport, Data Ganj Bakhsh International Airport, Muhammad Ali Jauhar International Airport and Ch.

Rehmat Ali International Airport.

The name of Islamabad International Airport was formally declared by Cabinet Division Memorandum dated 7th March, 2018, he added.

He said in 2017 a matter regarding naming newly constructed airport of Islamabad was discussed with the then Prime Minister, Wherein, it was directed to submit proposals after making necessary consultations. Accordingly, few names were submitted to the Prime Minister vide Summary dated 06.06.2017. The then Prime Minister shortlisted two names i.e. IIAP and Gandhara International Airport for placing before the Federal Cabinet.

A summary for the Cabinet was initiated in this regard on 29.06.2017. After detailed consultations. Federal Cabinet ultimately approved Islamabad International Airport as new name for the newly constructed airport vide decision dated 28.02.2018, he said.

To a separate question, the Minister said Hyderabad airport has not been closed. The airport retains an operational status and has all essential manpower and facilities, he added.

He said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flight operations from Hyderabad Airport since 2013 due to commercial non-viability. Some airports were closed being not financially viable and absence of required passengers load, he added.

