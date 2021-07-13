Operationalization of NCHR, NCSW priority of govt: Dr. Shireen Mazari told Senate

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that the operationalization of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) was priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that the operationalization of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) was priority of the government.

Answering a question during questions hours in Senate, she said that three Names for each post of NCHR had been forwarded by the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly to the Parliamentary Committee on the NCHR Act, 2021.

In a written reply, she said that the Parliamentary Committee would now forward the names of nominees confirmed by it to the President, who would appoint the Chairperson and members accordingly.

She said that the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly had also forwarded their respective nominations to the Parliamentary Committee for appointment of Chairperson NCSW.

"Parliamentary Committee shall now recommend the name of the nominee to the Prime Minister, who shall appoint the Chairperson accordingly," she said.

She said that delay in appointment of Chairperson NCHR and NCSW occurred due to litigation in the court.

The minister said that Islamabad High Court ordered for re-publication of public notice in the newspapers.

However, the Chief Justice Supreme Court in a hearing modified the IHC orders and directed to expedite the process of appointment of Chairperson NCSW and chairperson, Member NCHR.

"In addition, the consultation process as required under Section 4 ( 2) of the NCSW Act, 2012 and Section 4 ( 2) NCHR Act 2012 to finalize three names for each post has also contributed towards delaying the process of making appointment of both institutions," she added in a written reply.