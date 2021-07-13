UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Operationalization Of NCHR, NCSW Priority Of Govt: Dr. Shireen Mazari Told Senate

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 09:54 PM

Operationalization of NCHR, NCSW priority of govt: Dr. Shireen Mazari told Senate

Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that the operationalization of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) was priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Tuesday said that the operationalization of National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) was priority of the government.

Answering a question during questions hours in Senate, she said that three Names for each post of NCHR had been forwarded by the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly to the Parliamentary Committee on the NCHR Act, 2021.

In a written reply, she said that the Parliamentary Committee would now forward the names of nominees confirmed by it to the President, who would appoint the Chairperson and members accordingly.

She said that the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly had also forwarded their respective nominations to the Parliamentary Committee for appointment of Chairperson NCSW.

"Parliamentary Committee shall now recommend the name of the nominee to the Prime Minister, who shall appoint the Chairperson accordingly," she said.

She said that delay in appointment of Chairperson NCHR and NCSW occurred due to litigation in the court.

The minister said that Islamabad High Court ordered for re-publication of public notice in the newspapers.

However, the Chief Justice Supreme Court in a hearing modified the IHC orders and directed to expedite the process of appointment of Chairperson NCSW and chairperson, Member NCHR.

"In addition, the consultation process as required under Section 4 ( 2) of the NCSW Act, 2012 and Section 4 ( 2) NCHR Act 2012 to finalize three names for each post has also contributed towards delaying the process of making appointment of both institutions," she added in a written reply.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Supreme Court Women Islamabad High Court Post Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

French Ambassador to Ukraine Says Normandy Format ..

59 seconds ago

Trudeau Says Canada to Support Cubans' Desire for ..

1 minute ago

Babariko's Defense Will Challenge Belarusian Supre ..

1 minute ago

JCP recommends CJ BHC Jamal Khan Mandokhel as Supr ..

6 minutes ago

Babar Awan slams opposition for not legislating on ..

6 minutes ago

2500 km roads completed in province: CM Balochista ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.