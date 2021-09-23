Operationlization of courts in Hayatabad to reduce burden on city courts: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Thursday said the newly constructed courts in Hayatabad sector would provide facilities to local people besides reducing burden on city courts

Talking to a delegation of Federal Lawyers' Forum here at his office, he assured that the government would soon make these courts operational, adding that it would provide a considerable relief to people of PK-73 constituency.

Jhagra said the provincial government was committed to provide relief and justice to people at their door step.