Operations against electricity thieves continues across Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company's Executive Engineer Manzoor Hussain Soomro on Monday said the anti-power theft operations will continue and action is being taken against all those involved in meter tampering and power theft.

He said that SEPCO has also taken strict administrative action against its officials who were found to be complicit in the power theft.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the Ministry Of Energy, and under the supervision of SEPCO Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Ahmed Dawach, operations against electricity thieves are ongoing across the region.