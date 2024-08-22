Operations against encroachments to continue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer Ferhan Aslam directed officials to ensure a smooth flow

of traffic on roads in the city.

He was presiding over a meeting at Traffic Headquarters here on Thursday. All DSPs and

Traffic Sector In charges were also present.

The CTO said that operations against encroachments and wrong parking would continue

while traffic staff with good performance would be encouraged.