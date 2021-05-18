Operations against water thieves will continue: Minister

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Tuesday said that operations against water thieves will continue till water theft from the city is completely eradicated

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a successful operation, water supply in the district South, especially in Lyari and adjoining localities will improve by 20 to 25 per cent.

The minister said this while inspecting the site after completion of major action by anti-theft cell Karachi Water and Sewerage Board against reported water theft in Golimar area.

Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Shah and others were also accompanied the minister on the occasion.

Nasir said that water was being reportedly stolen in technical and scientific way under the Lyari river bridge. Alleged illegal connections have been made in the water board lines going deep down. Similar kind of water theft have been identified in other areas of the city and action will also be taken there soon .

He said that the water board teams were facing resistance from water mafia. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked Sindh Police Chief and Rangers to give full support to Water Board teams.

The provincial minister for local bodies added that the Sindh chief minister had also approved the setting up of an anti-water theft police station in the city.

He said that No one will be spared, no matter how influential, action will be taken against everyone," he said. After today's operation, the theft of water from here will be stopped completely and strict action will be taken against those involved.

He said that the citizens of Karachi are facing difficulties as their water is being stolen. He said that the people of city would be supplied their water supply . The purpose of the ongoing grand operation in the city is to deliver water to the people.

Grand operation has been launched in the city and orders have been issued to take action against water thieves on a daily basis,' the minister said.

Earlier, the anti-water theft cell of KW&SB led by in-charge Rashid Siddiqui carried out a major action in Lyari river in Golimar area this morning. Police, Rangers and Sindh Police SSU took part in the operation. The water mafia was stealing millions of gallons of water meant for Lyari and adjoining areas and selling it to industries through illegal connections in the water board main lines.

The Anti-Water Theft Cell has successfully completed the operation against the accused involved and seized motors, pipes and other equipment used in theft.