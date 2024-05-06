Open Menu

Operations Coordinator, ICRC Asia Pacific Region Calls On Chairman PRCS

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Operations Coordinator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Asia Pacific Region, Yoann Davison, affianced in a courtesy meeting with Chairman Pakistan Red Cross Society (PRCS) Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari at the PRCS National Headquarters here on Monday.

The Primary objective of the meeting was to strengthen cooperation between PRCS and ICRC on various humanitarian programs and initiatives.

Head of ICRC Delegation, Nicolas Lambert and ICRC Movement Coordinator in Pakistan, Wasif Jan accompanied Mr Davison.

During the meeting, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari provided a comprehensive overview of the various PRCS programs supported by ICRC, highlighting the Red Crescent's crucial role in assisting in natural disasters and emergencies. He shared insights into the 2022 monsoon flood response and the ongoing recovery efforts in affected areas and outlined PRCS's plans aimed at strengthening its humanitarian outreach.

Chairman Laghari emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration between PRCS and ICRC to advance ICRC-supported programs like National Society Development, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Restoring Family Links, First Aid, Media and Communication, as well as Risk Awareness and Safer Behavior initiatives.

Yoann Davison on the occasion commended the exemplary services provided by the Red Crescent, acknowledging Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari's leadership in driving humanitarian initiatives forward.

He reiterated ICRC's commitment to continued collaboration with PRCS, expressing readiness to enhance programs for the benefit of humanity further.

Nicolas Lambert said, “Our partnership with the PRCS is a cornerstone of our mission in Pakistan, adding together, we're stronger in our commitment to serve communities, providing vital aid and support in times of need."

In recognition of the longstanding partnership, Chairman Laghari presented a memento to the Operations Coordinator of ICRC Asia Pacific Region, along with a souvenir symbolizing the spirit of humanitarian collaboration.

Yoann Davison concluded his visit by touring the PRCS library and leaving his impressions in the visitor's book.

More Stories From Pakistan