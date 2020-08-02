UrduPoint.com
Operations In Progress For Clearing Cities Of Animal Waste: Chohan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Operations in progress for clearing cities of animal waste: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that operations are in progress for clearing the city of the remains of sacrificial animals, offal and solid waste on the second day of Eid-ul--Azha.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that timely steps had been taken by the city administrations, local governments and waste management companies in all districts and special focus had been on disposal of animal waste.

He said that 93,500 tonnes of waste had been removed from big cities of the province, adding that 7,113 vehicles and 28,165 persons were working round-the-clock for the purpose.

He said that special camps for maintaining cleanliness had been established in union councils of cities and special bags distributed by the government for disposal of animal waste. The Lahore Waste Management Company alone distributed 1.7 million bags, he added.

He said that all cleanliness operations were being monitored through control rooms and android mobile technology, adding that all resources would be utilised to ensure cleanliness arrangements.

