Operations launched against drug dealers on directions of DPO

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr. Zahidullah Khan, Operations were launched against the drug dealers in the district.

A police team led by SHO, Mills area police station, Ayub Janan arrested 8 suspects in an operation and recovered drugs from their possession.

3715 grams hashish, four pistols and cartridges were recovered from arrested suspects, the police spokesman said.

The police registered cases against the accused and started further investigations.

