Operations of Excise Police, 20 kg hashish, 5 kg opium recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise Police have launched various operations and recovered 20kg of hashish and 5 kg of opium and succeeded in arresting the alleged drug smuggler here on Wednesday.

Excise police station Mardan's attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs failed, 6000 grams of hashish was recovered, and two accused were arrested, a spokesman of the Excise Police said.

The action took place at Charsadda Motorway Interchange towards Ghani Khan Road, Excise spokesman disclosed.

During a search, he said, 6000 grams of hashish was recovered from vehicle number LOP 9705.

A case has been registered by the Excise under the drug ACT with further investigation continued, the official said.

In another operation, 8400 grams of hashish was recovered from a Suzuki pick-up of Excise Police Station Peshawar, the accused was arrested, Excise Police said.

This operation was conducted on Peshawar Motorway Gol Chowk towards Islamabad, Excise Police spokesman said.

Excise Police recovered 8400 grams of hashish during a search from vehicle number B 1857.

In the third operation, 6000 grams of hashish and 5000 grams of opium were recovered from the motor car, with two accused arrested. The operation against drug smugglers took place on H Gol Chowk towards Islamabad Motorway, Excise Police said.

During the blockade, 6000 grams of hashish and 5000 grams of opium were recovered from vehicle number AXT 310, the spokesman informed.

Two suspects were arrested on the spot and a case has been registered for further investigation, the spokesman of the Excise Police said.