Open Menu

Operations Of Excise Police, 20 Kg Hashish, 5 Kg Opium Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Operations of Excise Police, 20 kg hashish, 5 kg opium recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Excise Police have launched various operations and recovered 20kg of hashish and 5 kg of opium and succeeded in arresting the alleged drug smuggler here on Wednesday.

Excise police station Mardan's attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs failed, 6000 grams of hashish was recovered, and two accused were arrested, a spokesman of the Excise Police said.

The action took place at Charsadda Motorway Interchange towards Ghani Khan Road, Excise spokesman disclosed.

During a search, he said, 6000 grams of hashish was recovered from vehicle number LOP 9705.

A case has been registered by the Excise under the drug ACT with further investigation continued, the official said.

In another operation, 8400 grams of hashish was recovered from a Suzuki pick-up of Excise Police Station Peshawar, the accused was arrested, Excise Police said.

This operation was conducted on Peshawar Motorway Gol Chowk towards Islamabad, Excise Police spokesman said.

Excise Police recovered 8400 grams of hashish during a search from vehicle number B 1857.

In the third operation, 6000 grams of hashish and 5000 grams of opium were recovered from the motor car, with two accused arrested. The operation against drug smugglers took place on H Gol Chowk towards Islamabad Motorway, Excise Police said.

During the blockade, 6000 grams of hashish and 5000 grams of opium were recovered from vehicle number AXT 310, the spokesman informed.

Two suspects were arrested on the spot and a case has been registered for further investigation, the spokesman of the Excise Police said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Motorway Police Station Drugs Road Vehicle Car Mardan Charsadda From Suzuki

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

2 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

10 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

11 hours ago
UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

11 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

11 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

11 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

11 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

11 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan