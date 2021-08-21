Operations of KP Food Safety Authority continue

The operation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority continued and a counterfeit spices factory was sealed and action against the factory owner taken here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The operation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority continued and a counterfeit spices factory was sealed and action against the factory owner taken here on Saturday.

According to detail, a spice factory raided Charsadda Road Pepper Mandi with more than 2,000 kg of counterfeit spices recovered, the official of the Food Safety Authority said.

He said, used oil, unhealthy dyes and rice husks were used in spices.

The said factory was sealed during operation and a case has been registered against accused involved in such practice.

In another raid large quantities of counterfeit drinks recovered from general stores during operation in Kohat and a Chips factory in Bannu sealed for violating hygiene norms, the official of the Food Safety Authority said.