Operation's Scope Against Terrorists Widened In Country For Durable Peace: Senator Abdul Qadir

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Tuesday said that the recent incidents of terrorism had once again created confusion in the dimensions of the country. But these incidents, he said cannot weaken the morale of the Pakistani nation. Terrorists want to spread chaos and fear in the country, he added

In a statement issued here, he said that the police and security forces were sacrificing their precious lives to protect the lives and property of the people.

He paid tribute to the officers and personnel who made sacrifices for the safety of the people He said that the scope of the operation has been widened on the basis of intelligence to eliminate the terrorist activities from the country with the aim to maintain durable peace in the areas.

He said that the security forces have recently achieved extraordinary success against the terrorists saying that the day was not far when lasting peace would be established in every part of the country.

He said that Pakistan would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to achieve peace. Pakistan is a peaceful country but its desire for peace should not be considered as its weakness, he said and added that Pakistan would not show any flexibility in its resolve to end terrorism.

He said that Pakistan considered the incidents of terrorism as a very sensitive matter adding that Pakistan had nothing to do with the Rajouri incident, but there were evidences of foreign involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

