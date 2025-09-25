Operations Underway Against Criminal Elements: SHO Sariab
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) SHO Sariab Police Station Tanveer Ahmed Bajwa on Thursday said that vigorous operations were underway against criminal elements, thieves, dacoits and absconding accused in the area.
He said that the aim of the police was to provide a peaceful environment to the public and ensure complete eradication of crimes.
He expressed these views while talking to media here.
The SHO said that along with drug peddlers, groups involved in theft and robbery have also been tightened. He said that such absconding accused who are absconding from the law, who would not be forgiven under any circumstances, special teams have been formed to arrest them and search operations are also underway at different places.
He further said that action is also being taken against vehicles without documents and number plates to prevent them from being used in crimes.
Similarly, a strict ban has been imposed on vehicles with tinted windows.
SHO Tanveer Ahmed Bajwa appealed to the public to cooperate with the police, identify criminal elements and support the police in maintaining law and order situation.
He clarified that the police could not succeed without the cooperation of the public, so citizens should realize their responsibility and play their role in making the area crime-free.
Recent Stories
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police tighten noose in Tarnol: 131 persons checked in grand operation6 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan, UNO to expand full-scale partnership, tasks to achieve SDGS6 minutes ago
-
'Elements involved in LPG gas refilling business being eliminated'6 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s role will never be forgotten: Lt Gen (Retd) Afzal6 minutes ago
-
Operations underway against criminal elements: SHO Sariab6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews water filtration plants in Sargodha16 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks first in world in terms of air pollution16 minutes ago
-
Eight motorcycles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt top priority to provide education, training to special children16 minutes ago
-
Private school teacher brutally tortured student in Chiniot.16 minutes ago
-
Fees of students from Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Jhang districts waived16 minutes ago
-
13,290 applications for teacher transfers received16 minutes ago