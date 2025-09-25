Open Menu

Operations Underway Against Criminal Elements: SHO Sariab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) SHO Sariab Police Station Tanveer Ahmed Bajwa on Thursday said that vigorous operations were underway against criminal elements, thieves, dacoits and absconding accused in the area.

He said that the aim of the police was to provide a peaceful environment to the public and ensure complete eradication of crimes.

He expressed these views while talking to media here.

The SHO said that along with drug peddlers, groups involved in theft and robbery have also been tightened. He said that such absconding accused who are absconding from the law, who would not be forgiven under any circumstances, special teams have been formed to arrest them and search operations are also underway at different places.

He further said that action is also being taken against vehicles without documents and number plates to prevent them from being used in crimes.

Similarly, a strict ban has been imposed on vehicles with tinted windows.

SHO Tanveer Ahmed Bajwa appealed to the public to cooperate with the police, identify criminal elements and support the police in maintaining law and order situation.

He clarified that the police could not succeed without the cooperation of the public, so citizens should realize their responsibility and play their role in making the area crime-free.

