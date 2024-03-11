Open Menu

Operations Underway To Drain Rainwater From Various Areas Of Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM

On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, operations are underway to drain rainwater from various areas of provincial capital Quetta in supervision of Commissioner Quetta Division and Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Hamza Shafqaat on Monday

The accumulation water has been removed from the main roads of public transportation in the city as Quetta and other areas received rains today.

According to the Metropolitan Corporation officials, the drainage system in and around Imdad Chowk in Quetta has been restored.

Commissioner/Administrator Metro Corporation Quetta Hamza Shafqaat visited various places and reviewed the ongoing operations.

On this occasion, he also directed the officers of the Metropolitan Corporation to monitor coordinated operations for the restoration of municipal services across the city.

Therefore, staff attendance should be ensured in all zones in different shifts, he said.

