Operator Of BRT Warns To Close Service Over Non-payment Of Dues

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The private operator of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service once again wrote a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa transport department to pay the outstanding due of Rs 603 million within ten-day.

The operator warned to suspend the service in case of non-payment by the provincial government within the given time as it was lacking resources to pay salaries to employees and bear expenses of oil, electricity and other maintenance, said the letter.

It said that despite all the claims, the provincial government didn't release any amount to the operator of BRT, adding that delay in payment of funds every month was a violation of the agreed agreement.

