Operators anticipate double booking of sacrifice this year

Operators of collective sacrifice (Charam Qurabani) are expecting the double booking for sacrifice on the occasion of Holy festival Eid-ul-Azha including requests of shares in Collective Sacrifice (Charam Qurbani) under the traditional and Online Sacrifice

Talking to APP on Thursday, spokesperson of the Jamia Binoria International University, Nazir Nasir said that large numbers of bookings of sacrifice on Eid-ul-Azha are being received and we are expecting double booking this year.

He said that booking of around 350 cows and 200 goats has been completed while sufficient arrangements have been made for 1200 sacrifices. We receive bookings of 800 to 850 sacrifices every year on Eid-ul-Azha but the number is expected to cross 1500 this year, that would in excess to our capacity of 1200, which is probably due to croronavirus situation, he added.

He said that they are extending the services of "Collective Qurbani" locally through their 26 centers in Pakistan as well as to the countrymen living abroad under the Online Qurbani system.

We are also facing challenge to arrange healthy sacrificial animals in suitable price, he noted.

Vice Administrator of Jamia Ehtishamia, prominent scholar Maulana Ehtemam-ul-Haq Thanvi while sharing arrangements of collective sacrifice said that Jamia Ehtishamia has been extending this service for last over 25 years but this year almost double booking for sacrifice is expected.

He said that the online service for Qurbani is also being provided this year keeping in view the demand of the public, especially, to facilitate the people during the coronavirus situation.

Maulana Ehtemam-ul-Haq Thanvi pointed out that they expect the booking of around 120 sacrifices this year.

They said that implementation of all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are also being ensured on the occasion of collective sacrifice to contain the spread of COVID19.

Spokesperson to Asia's largest cattle market of sacrificial animals, Zaki Abro told APP that the operators of collective sacrifice have also purchased sacrificial animals from the cattle market at Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway.

He agreed that people are satisfied with the idea that the practice of collective sacrifice would certainly help to contain spread of coronavirus. The people should perform collective sacrifice this year especially in the COVID19 situation because it is in interest of all of us, he said.

He told APP that around 600,000 sacrificial animals have been brought to the cattle market, out of which around 400,000 sacrificial animals have been sold out.

In view of the Online Sacrifice service, the prominent scholar of Jamia Uloom Islamia Binori Town, Allama Yousuf in his Fatwa on "Qurbani" declared that in case someone has decided that the sacrifice be performed on his behalf in any other country, then, sacrifice must be performed with in "Ayaam-e-Nahar", the allowed timing of Qurbani during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

It is relevant to mention here that Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had already issued instructions in the first week of this July to the officials concerned to allot dedicated places in each area for the sacrifice. Sindh Solid Waste Department is also directed to make arrangements for immediate removal of offal on three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

It may be noted here that Secretary Sindh Local Government department Roshan Ali Sheikh had issued orders for shifting of the temporary garbage transfer station from Siraj-ud-Dawla College Liaquatabad and formulate a strategy for holding mass sacrifices on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha in consultation with all district chairmen.

All local body chairmen in Sindh have also been directed to use their role and influence for collective sacrifice.