OPF aiming to set up fast-track courts in all provinces to address expatriates' problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The incumbent regime has taken various steps for the welfare and development of Overseas Pakistanis including the establishment of dedicated fast-track courts in all provinces of the country for the protection of properties and quick redressal of property disputes of overseas Pakistanis.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday that the government had already established a complaint cell for the timely resolution of problems of Overseas Pakistanis and as of now, 28,526 complaints have been resolved against the 33,982 registered complaints.

He said that a facilitation desk had been established at all international airports to facilitate and resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

To a question, he said that there are four autonomous bodies working under the ministry which include the Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF), Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

He informed that OEC helps skilled and unskilled labor in getting employment in different countries and due to continuous efforts, OEC has succeeded in increasing the number of immigrants per year for skilled and unskilled workers.