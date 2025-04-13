OPF Chairman praises Overseas Pakistanis, terms them 'Backbone of Economy'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Chairman Syed Qamar Raza Sunday praised the government's enthusiastic welcome to overseas Pakistanis attending the convention, terming overseas Pakistanis from all categories as the backbone of Pakistan's economy.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, the OPF Chairman noted that more than 500 have already reached and around 1,078 overseas Pakistanis from 60 countries are participating in the historic convention, which will provide a unique opportunity for them to connect face-to-face with the Prime Minister and government officials, while talking to them directly about their concerns and issues.

The OPF Chairman further mentioned that the Prime Minister is personally focused on addressing the issues of overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed gratitude to Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gillani, the Prime Minister and the President for their efforts in passing a bill that has now become law.

This new law establishes 'Special separate courts' to hear overseas property concerns, featuring online video-linked facilities, providing a more accessible and efficient means of resolving property disputes for overseas Pakistanis, he mentioned.

The OPF Chairman stated that the speedy court procedures will revive trust among overseas Pakistanis, leading to increased remittances, as they will feel more confident in investing and sending money back home through formal channels.

The Chairman also expressed appreciation that despite short notice, overseas Pakistanis are enthusiastically participating in the convention, showcasing their love for the country by traveling to Pakistan and bringing gifts, demonstrating their strong connection and commitment to their homeland.

He stated that remittances have increased by around 30% this year, and with the government's collaborative support, they aim to achieve $60 billion in remittances in the coming years.

He mentioned that this year, for the first time, Pakistan has received $36 billion in direct remittances from overseas Pakistanis.

The OPF Chairman stated that overseas Pakistani issues are being prioritized for resolution and praised their extra contributions to Pakistan's economy.

He thanked Prime Minister Shahbaz and Minister Salik for their personal concern and support for overseas Pakistanis.