OPF delegation visits LDA headquarters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, and Human Resource Development visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters on Thursday to meet with DG LDA Tahir Farooq.

The meeting focused on issues related to the OPF scheme. DG LDA praised OPF's efforts for overseas Pakistanis and assured that both the Federal and provincial governments are working to restore their trust. He highlighted the billions of Dollars in remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis each year and committed to prioritising the resolution of LDA-OPF scheme issues.

LDA also agreed to provide technical support to OPF for its scheme.

The discussion also covered LDA's ongoing reforms, including ease of doing business initiatives and IT-based reforms under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's direction. DG LDA shared that over 9,500 illegal commercial properties in the city had been mapped, with strict actions being taken against offenders.

The meeting also touched on proposed reforms in the Private Housing Scheme and Metropolitan Wing. The delegation was led by Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman of OPF’s board of Governors, and MD OPF Mohammad Arshad Bhatti.