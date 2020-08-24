OPF disburses Rs912.3 m among 605 families of deceased expats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has disbursed over Rs912 million among 605 families of deceased expatriates after recovering from their foreign employers.

The amount was recovered by the OPF during the last two years, according to an official data available with APP.

The OPF has been making all-out efforts to ensure clearance of outstanding dues of the Pakistani workers, who passed away while performing their duties abroad.