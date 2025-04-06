OPF MD Plans 3-day Convention To Unite Overseas Pakistanis With Homeland Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Managing Director of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Mohammed Afzaal Bhatti Sunday informed about the hosting of a three-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention to be held in Islamabad from April 13-15, 2025, to bolster homeland ties.
In an exclusive conversation with ptv news, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was all set to unveil initiatives addressing overseas Pakistanis' concerns.
Mohammed Afzaal Bhatti praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's concern for overseas Pakistanis, acknowledging their significant contributions to the country and described the upcoming three-day Overseas Pakistanis Convention as a hallmark initiative.
He said that this convention will provide a platform for overseas Pakistanis to share their experiences, ideas, and concerns and will help bridge the gap between the diaspora and the government, ultimately fostering a sense of belonging and strengthening Pakistan's global connections.
He said this convention will showcase the government's commitment to strengthening ties with the overseas Pakistani community.
OPF MD also highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's past efforts as Chief Minister to engage with overseas Pakistanis.
He noted that Sharif is now spearheading the Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025, a three-day event in Islamabad aimed at strengthening ties with the diaspora community.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will engage with overseas Pakistanis to understand and address their concerns, strengthening ties between them and their homeland, MD added.
This connection aims to resolve issues faced by overseas Pakistanis and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment, he mentioned.
Mohammed Afzaal Bhatti further stated that OPF is playing a vital role in promoting Pakistan's prosperity.
He emphasized the organization's efforts in promoting national development and leveraging the expertise and resources of the diaspora community to drive economic growth and innovation in Pakistan.
