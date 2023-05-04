UrduPoint.com

OPF Not Revised Transport Chares Of Its Boys, Girls Colleges Recently: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

OPF not revised transport chares of its boys, girls colleges recently: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Syed Agha Rafiullah on Thursday told the National Assembly that OPF has not revised transport charges of its Boys and Girls Colleges Islamabad recently adding that the transport charges were last revised on October 1, 2022.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, he said all college vehicles presently operating for the pick and drop of students of both OPF Colleges were occupied to their total available capacity. The OPF would re-consider its transport charges, once it became sustainable for OPF to keep its transport facility functional at more subsidized rates, he added.

He said as a Federal Government institution, the OPF has been mandated to ensure well being of overseas Pakistanis. The OPF is already providing discount in transport charges to the children of overseas Pakistan's using the transport facility of both OPF Colleges, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in November, 2021, the per liter price of diesel was Rs.143 and the per liter price of petrol was Rs.146. Similarly, in October 2022, the price of diesel had soared to Rs.248 per liter and the per liter price of petrol escalated to Rs.236 per liter. This resulted in a 73 percent increase in the price of diesel and a 61 per cent increase in the price of petrol to date.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Petrol Vehicles Price October November All Government

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.