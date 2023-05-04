OPF not revised transport chares of its boys, girls colleges recently: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Syed Agha Rafiullah on Thursday told the National Assembly that OPF has not revised transport charges of its Boys and Girls Colleges Islamabad recently adding that the transport charges were last revised on October 1, 2022.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, he said all college vehicles presently operating for the pick and drop of students of both OPF Colleges were occupied to their total available capacity. The OPF would re-consider its transport charges, once it became sustainable for OPF to keep its transport facility functional at more subsidized rates, he added.

He said as a Federal Government institution, the OPF has been mandated to ensure well being of overseas Pakistanis. The OPF is already providing discount in transport charges to the children of overseas Pakistan's using the transport facility of both OPF Colleges, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in November, 2021, the per liter price of diesel was Rs.143 and the per liter price of petrol was Rs.146. Similarly, in October 2022, the price of diesel had soared to Rs.248 per liter and the per liter price of petrol escalated to Rs.236 per liter. This resulted in a 73 percent increase in the price of diesel and a 61 per cent increase in the price of petrol to date.