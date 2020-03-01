UrduPoint.com
OPF Officers' Degree Verification Matter Still Hanging

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 07:36 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) The number of officers of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) the sub-department ministry of Overseas has so far failed to verify their degrees from Higher education Commission (HEC) for past several years.The inner sources have revealed that number of employees have been removed from posts because they held fake degrees and certificates.

However, four officers have safe their position because of the backing and support of high-ups.Sources further revealed that Managing Director Dr. Amir Sheikh has taken action against fake degree holders and removed number of employees from their positions without any discrimination.However, number of inquires were conducted regarding verification of degrees of for four degree holders officers like Assistant Director Hassan, Assistant Director Munir Khan and Addition Director Noman.

The last committee was held under the supervision of Noor Zaman, which concluded the above mention offers degrees are fake and recommend their immediate removal. It fighter revealed that these office are drawing monthly salary of Rs 1 million which is totally wastage of public money.

Complaints have also registered against these officers in PM Portal App; however no action has been taken against these officers so far.Sources stated that officers have submitted a written reply in the department and viewed that a matter is going on between their Universities and HEC and their degrees would verify soon matter solve.When contacted to Director General HR he viewed that degree of one officer has been verified and added degrees of other officer are also in verifying process.

He further stated that officers have also directed to submit their verified degrees soon.

