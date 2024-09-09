Open Menu

OPF Providing Free Ambulance Service For Transportation Of Overseas's Dead Body

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) was providing free ambulance service for transportation of the dead bodies of Overseas Pakistanis from all international airports of Pakistan to their native towns.

An official source told APP, he said that the transportation of dead body of an Overseas Pakistani is usually the contractual obligation of the employer or the company where an individual is employed.

If the employer refuses to bear the cost of transportation of dead body and the family’s financial position is not good, then concerned Pakistan Mission abroad use to undertake the responsibility to transport the dead bodies.

PIA transport dead bodies of Overseas Pakistanis free of cost from where it is operating as a result of efforts of OPF.

The legal heirs may authorize a person of their confidence in that particular country to pursue the transportation of dead body case by executing an Attorney, he added.

The attorneys obtain NOC from Consulate / Embassy adding that the following information is required by OPF for transportation of dead bodies including flight No, date of departure, time of arrival, contact number of person in Pakistan who coordinates with OPF officials, complete Address of deceased of native town and OPF Contact number UAN-111-040-040, he underlined.

He said that the mission of OPF was to ensure welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and their families and contribute towards their systematic rehabilitation on return, by generating sufficient resources and coordination with the stakeholders.

