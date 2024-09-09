OPF Providing Free Ambulance Service For Transportation Of Overseas's Dead Body
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HD) was providing free ambulance service for transportation of the dead bodies of Overseas Pakistanis from all international airports of Pakistan to their native towns.
An official source told APP, he said that the transportation of dead body of an Overseas Pakistani is usually the contractual obligation of the employer or the company where an individual is employed.
If the employer refuses to bear the cost of transportation of dead body and the family’s financial position is not good, then concerned Pakistan Mission abroad use to undertake the responsibility to transport the dead bodies.
PIA transport dead bodies of Overseas Pakistanis free of cost from where it is operating as a result of efforts of OPF.
The legal heirs may authorize a person of their confidence in that particular country to pursue the transportation of dead body case by executing an Attorney, he added.
The attorneys obtain NOC from Consulate / Embassy adding that the following information is required by OPF for transportation of dead bodies including flight No, date of departure, time of arrival, contact number of person in Pakistan who coordinates with OPF officials, complete Address of deceased of native town and OPF Contact number UAN-111-040-040, he underlined.
He said that the mission of OPF was to ensure welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and their families and contribute towards their systematic rehabilitation on return, by generating sufficient resources and coordination with the stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024
Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..
"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas
Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9
Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr
Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO
Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UNSG urged to prevent Modi regime’s election drama in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life21 minutes ago
-
Anchor person Abdullah Hassan dies of road accident11 hours ago
-
Governor terms Rice Exports reaching to $4 billion, a major achievement12 hours ago
-
PN celebrates Navy Day with great devotion, enthusiasm12 hours ago
-
People rejected PTI narrative of anarchy: Rana12 hours ago
-
Governor refuses to sign summary of sixth Advisor12 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road mishap13 hours ago
-
Sindh Home Minister inspects Model Car under Safe City Project13 hours ago
-
PML-N Kohistani says govt making strides to over economic woes13 hours ago
-
Youth empowerment seminar held in Kohat13 hours ago
-
Fiza Ghazal’s book launching ceremony held in Hyderabad13 hours ago