UrduPoint.com

OPF Providing Quality Educational Services In Balochistan: DG Manzoor Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 06:10 PM

OPF providing quality educational services in Balochistan: DG Manzoor Hussain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) was providing high-quality educational services in Balochistan.

This was said by Regional Director OPF Manzoor Hussain Kireu on Friday while addressing the annual examination ceremony of OPF Public School Quetta, here.

He said the provision of quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis and children of other citizens of Balochistan would be continued.

He said the parents should play their role together with teachers for the improvement of children's education and the performance of students could be improved only with the mutual cooperation of parents and teachers.

Principal OPF Public School Quetta Farzana Shah also spoke on this occasion.

The speakers said that OPF Public School Quetta was one of the quality educational institutions of Balochistan.

The school established in 1989 would now soon extend its educational efforts up to Intermediate level and would provide higher education opportunities to the children of overseas Pakistanis up to college,They said that OPF was rendering valuable services in the field of education, the children of overseas Pakistanis and other citizens are being provided with educational opportunities under very reasonable fees, and in this regard, the teachers were working very tirelessly.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Education

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

3 hours ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

9 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.