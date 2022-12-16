OPF providing quality educational services in Balochistan: DG Manzoor Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) was providing high-quality educational services in Balochistan.

This was said by Regional Director OPF Manzoor Hussain Kireu on Friday while addressing the annual examination ceremony of OPF Public School Quetta, here.

He said the provision of quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis and children of other citizens of Balochistan would be continued.

He said the parents should play their role together with teachers for the improvement of children's education and the performance of students could be improved only with the mutual cooperation of parents and teachers.

Principal OPF Public School Quetta Farzana Shah also spoke on this occasion.

The speakers said that OPF Public School Quetta was one of the quality educational institutions of Balochistan.

The school established in 1989 would now soon extend its educational efforts up to Intermediate level and would provide higher education opportunities to the children of overseas Pakistanis up to college,They said that OPF was rendering valuable services in the field of education, the children of overseas Pakistanis and other citizens are being provided with educational opportunities under very reasonable fees, and in this regard, the teachers were working very tirelessly.